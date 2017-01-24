Cold Lake, Alta. man facing 41 charges for various incidents

A 26-year-old man from Cold Lake is facing 41 charges in connection to several incidents over a one-month period.

On Dec. 19, Bonnyville RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of the Muriel Viewpoint subdivision. Police said shots were fired when three people were interrupted trying to steal a vehicle at a home. Two people were arrested but one man escaped.

Police issued a warrant for Douglas James Murray.

On Jan. 3, a man stole fuel from a Cold Lake gas station. Police determined the vehicle used in the incident was stolen several days earlier.

On Jan. 4, RCMP said a man stole several items from a Bonnyville liquor store and fled in the same stolen vehicle.

The next day, fuel was reportedly stolen from a business in Fort Kent.

On Jan. 18, Cold Lake RCMP responded to a reported sighting of the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was found at a property in Cold Lake. During the incident the suspect jumped into the stolen vehicle and drove into a police vehicle causing extensive damage, police said. No one was injured.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

A couple days later, RCMP responded to another report of a stolen vehicle. Police found the vehicle but the driver fled, RCMP said. The vehicle was found a short time later stuck in a ditch, and a man and a female youth were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Murray was charged with 41 offences connected to the incidents, including assaulting a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of cocaine.

He’s scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court Tuesday morning in relation to 19 of the charges.