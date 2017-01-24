Justin Trudeau coming to Winnipeg on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making a stop in Winnipeg this week.

Trudeau will be speaking at the Centro Caboto Centre Thursday afternoon, as part of his national town hall tour.

The Prime Minister has been visiting cities across the country with a goal of reconnecting with Canadians in a campaign-style tour.

The plan was for Trudeau to make three or four pit stops each day for six or seven days over a span of three weeks.

You can request a ticket for the event on Member of Parliament Jim Carr’s website.