World
January 24, 2017 6:41 am

CETA: Trade committee approves Canada-EU trade deal

By Staff The Associated Press

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the European Union has cleared another legal hurdle.

CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand
A A

BRUSSELS – The trade agreement between the European Union and Canada has cleared a big hurdle in the EU’s parliament when the trade committee backed the deal and prepared it for full ratification next month.

Story continues below
Global News

After the deal was signed in October, it still needs ratification by the EU’s Parliament. The trade committee backed it by a 25-15 margin with one abstention on Tuesday. The full legislature will vote on it next month.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel talk CETA as Canada-EU trade bill passes second reading in Parliament

The EU says the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will remove almost all tariffs and boost trade with Canada by 12 billion euros ($13.2 billion) a year, creating growth and jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. It insists the deal won’t prevent governments from moving to protect environmental and social standards if they believe action is needed.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
accord CETA
Canada-EU Trade
Canada-EU trade agreement
CETA
Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement
EU Trade Agreement
EU-Canada Summit
What is CETA

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News