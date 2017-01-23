Toronto police seek man after 3 teen girls report sexual assaults

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after three teenage girls reported they were sexually assaulted.

Officers said a 17-year-old girl was walking in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area when she was sexually assaulted at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Two 16-year-old girls reported being sexually assaulted by the same man a short distance away just moments later.

The man tried to converse with the girls before the alleged assaults, investigators said.

Now available: Images of man wanted for sexual assault of 3 girls, Jan 19, Keele St/Eglinton Ave W. #120878 ^vkhttps://t.co/qxL7uig0f4 pic.twitter.com/nVJuQXJtmd — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2017

Apologies. Additional 3 photos that did not attach to last tweet. #120878 ^vkhttps://t.co/qxL7uig0f4https://t.co/I51bHREq4A pic.twitter.com/feBt2vE3fB — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 24, 2017

He was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

Police described him as a 25- to 35-year-old male standing 5’7”, with a medium build, dark hair and a partially-closed left eye.

He was last seen in dark pants, a dark toque, and an oversized, puffy, knee-length parka.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.