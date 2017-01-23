Toronto police seek man after 3 teen girls report sexual assaults
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after three teenage girls reported they were sexually assaulted.
Officers said a 17-year-old girl was walking in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West area when she was sexually assaulted at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.
Two 16-year-old girls reported being sexually assaulted by the same man a short distance away just moments later.
The man tried to converse with the girls before the alleged assaults, investigators said.
He was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.
Police described him as a 25- to 35-year-old male standing 5’7”, with a medium build, dark hair and a partially-closed left eye.
He was last seen in dark pants, a dark toque, and an oversized, puffy, knee-length parka.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
