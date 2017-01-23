RCMP arrest man following violent robbery, shooting northeast of Edmonton

A 24-year-old man was charged with a slew of offences after being arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a shooting northeast of Edmonton earlier this month.

Morinville RCMP said at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, an armed robbery in Gibbons, Alta. was reported to them. At the time, police said a man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Mac’s convenience store. Following the robbery, police said the victim chased the suspect’s car, following it north on Highway 28A.

Police said the victim’s vehicle collided with the suspect’s car while on the highway, after which the passenger in the suspect vehicle shot the robbery victim in the arm.

READ MORE: Man robbed at gunpoint, shot by suspect after car chase near Gibbons: RCMP

Mounties said the victim was treated for the bullet wound in hospital before being released.

Police said they executed a search warrant in the town of Bon Accord last week at which time they arrested the suspect.

James Gordon Toma, 24, is now facing 14 charges in connection with the Jan. 13 incident, including aggravated assault, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

“As always, we’re pleased to remove a stolen handgun from the community,” Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle said in a statement. “We are committed to stopping any criminal enterprise and are grateful to the public for bringing issues to our attention.”

The RCMP said as a result of them executing the search warrant on Jan. 18, Toma is facing nine additional charges not related to the Gibbons robbery. The charges include additional gun offences and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Toma has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear via closed circuit television in court in Morinville Thursday.

The RCMP said its officers are still looking for a second suspect in connection with the armed robbery but did not release a description.

Gibbons is located about 40 kilometres northeast of Edmonton with neighbouring Bon Accord being about seven kilometres west of Gibbons.

-With files from Karen Bartko.