Vital Signs kicked off in Winnipeg, focuses on mental health and healing

WINNIPEG — Mental health, addiction and healing were the focus of the very first Vital Signs community forum.

The event presented by The Winnipeg Foundation in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association brought community members and experts together to discuss improving the quality of life for people living in Winnipeg.

“We’re laying the groundwork for our next strategic plan which will take us to 2021,” Richard Frost, Chief Executive Officer with the Winnipeg Foundation said.

“To decide the priorities that The Winnipeg Foundation should focus on over the next four or five years, we’re doing this broad consultation with the community asking questions about what they think the priorities are.”

Monday night’s event focused on discussions surrounding mental health.

Musician Robb Nash was the keynote speaker and Global’s Community Producer, Eva Kovacs, emceed the evening. The event also included an expert panel and brainstorming discussion.

The evening was recorded and will be used as part of a report that will be unveiled in October to be used to help inform the focus of The Winnipeg Foundation.