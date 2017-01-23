Crime
January 23, 2017 7:46 pm
Updated: January 23, 2017 7:56 pm

Drug bust at Lake Country motel

By Global News
Global News
Charges are pending against two men following a drug bust in Lake Country.

The accused were arrested last Friday while police executed a search warrant at a hotel room at the Airport Inn.

Police say they recovered more than five ounces of cocaine, an ounce of hash and $4,000 in cash.

A 63 year-old Lake Country man was arrested in the motel room.

A 25 year-old West Kelowna man was seen leaving the hotel room and found to be in possession of drugs.

Their names have not been released.

