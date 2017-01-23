Drug bust at Lake Country motel

Charges are pending against two men following a drug bust in Lake Country.
The accused were arrested last Friday while police executed a search warrant at a hotel room at the Airport Inn.
Police say they recovered more than five ounces of cocaine, an ounce of hash and $4,000 in cash.
A 63 year-old Lake Country man was arrested in the motel room.
A 25 year-old West Kelowna man was seen leaving the hotel room and found to be in possession of drugs.
Their names have not been released.
