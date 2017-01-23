Officer hailed a hero after saving woman from burning vehicle

It was like something out of a movie when a Spokane police officer dove into action saving a woman from a burning car Friday night.

Kimberly Novak was returning home from the store to get ice cream when she hit a patch of ice and her car suddenly shut off and nothing worked – including the locks on her door.

When flames and smoke started to come out from the hood of her car, she frantically called 911.

“I’ve never been so terrified in my life,” Novak told NBC affiliate KHQ.

According to police reports, she was advised to kick the windows out but couldn’t.

“Between that and the smoke, I didn’t know what was going to get me first.”

Officer Tim Schwering with the Spokane Police Department was the first to arrive on scene.

“The smoke was pouring in there. We just kept pounding on the window,” Schwering told KHQ.

Dramatic police body-cam video showed just how daring the rescue was.

Dramatic police body-cam video showed just how daring the rescue was.



After many smashes to the car window, the officer and a neighbour were able to pull Novak out the window to safety.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene the engine compartment was fully engulfed in flames, the grill shell and bumper had melted. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

“Right now I’m really blessed. It’s humbling to think it can happen that fast, and, and without any warning,” Novak said.

Officer Schwering is not only being hailed as a hero, but also an angel and new friend.

“I’ve hugged him. I’ve told him he’s my angel. I love him. He’s going to get tired of me in this life because he’s going to know me forever now,” Novak told KHQ.

Although Officer Schwering was just doing his job to serve and protect his community, Novak gives him all the credit for staying by her side and rescuing her.