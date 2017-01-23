New Westminster Police look for missing 9-year-old, subject of Amber Alert in the U.S.

New Westminster Police are investigating a possible child abduction, the subject of an Amber Alert in the United States.

Investigators say the mother of nine-year-old Makayla Estrada-Weber is believed to have taken the child during a custody visit on Sunday, violating a custody court order.

It is believed 48-year-old Wilma Estrada, who is a Vancouver resident, entered the United States with the child via the Pacific Highway Border Crossing and was last seen in Blaine, Washington.

Estrada is believed to be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with British Columbia license plates 228MJT.

An Amber Alert for Makayla has been issued in Washington State. No alert has been issued for her yet in British Columbia.

Makayla is described as Filipino, 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with long dark brown hair with bangs and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Estrada is described ad Filipino, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, black rain boot, and was carrying a purse.

Makayla suffers from selective mutism, in which a person who is normally capable of speech will only speak with specific people she trusts. The Ambert Alert issued in the United says the child is shy, and it is believed that she would not seek assistance from any stranger if she required help.

It says Estrada’s intentions with the child are unknown, and police fear for Makayla’s safety.

The New Westminster Police Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation, and say they are working closely with authorities in the United States to locate both mother and daughter.

If you see Estrata, Makayla or their vehicle, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department.