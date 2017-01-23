Alberta Liberals want public inquiry into drug-related deaths in provincial jails

EDMONTON – The Alberta Liberals want the government to call a public inquiry into all drug-related deaths of inmates in provincial jails since 2012.

Liberal Leader David Swann says there has been a big spike in the number of drug-related police investigations at the Edmonton Remand Centre over the past year.

READ MORE: Edmonton inmate dies in cell amid suspected drug overdoses

Swann says he suspects the same thing is happening at jails across the province due to the growing problem of dangerous opioids such as fentanyl.

He says an inquiry should look at how to better prevent drugs from being smuggled into jails.

READ MORE: Alberta prison overdoses prompt officials to question whether fentanyl to blame

Swann, who is a physician and a former medical health officer, says the inquiry should also review the effectiveness of staff training and addiction treatment programs.

READ MORE: Officers failed to follow procedures prior to Cape Breton jail cell death: review

The Liberals have also asked Alberta’s ombudsman to review drug-related near-deaths in jails.