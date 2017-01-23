Emergency crews
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Swailes Avenue blaze

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News
Talia Ricci / Global News
WINNIPEG — Fire crews rushed to a West Kildonan home Monday afternoon.

Flames could be seen from the Global News station on the 30th floor of 201 Portage Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m.

By shortly after 4:15 p.m. the flames appeared to be extinguished and the roof heavily damaged. Crews were still spraying the site with water on Swailes Avenue.

No official word has been released on the cause of the blaze, damages or injuries.

