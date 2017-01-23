Emergency crews
January 23, 2017 3:47 pm

Fiery crash sends 4 to hospital and closes Kenora, Ontario bypass

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency crews work to extinguish flames on Highway 17a Monday morning.

Credit / KenoraOnline.com
The Kenora bypass was closed Monday morning after a crash involving three semis, according to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) news release.

Just after 5 a.m. officers responded to the crash on Highway 17a. The three semis that had collided were engulfed in flames and blocking the roadway when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Four men were transported to hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

The highway is expected to remain closed for most of Monday as crews work to clean up and investigate the crash.

Anyone travelling through the area is asked to reroute through Kenora.

