January 23, 2017 3:28 pm

No preliminary hearing: Accused in wife’s death goes directly to trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

John Strang is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Strang, a longtime Saskatchewan Party employee.

A Saskatchewan man accused of killing his wife is going directly to trial.

Strang’s preliminary hearing was to begin in Regina court on Monday.

Lawyers instead confirmed that Strang, who is 48, was waiving his right to the hearing and going straight to trial, although no date has been set.

Lisa Strang, who was 47, was found dead in the couple’s home in McLean, Sask., in 2015.

She worked for the Saskatchewan Party for 11 years and was one of their longest-serving employees.

