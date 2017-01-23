Kelowna man goes on hotel rampage

It was a sleepless night for guests at two Kelowna hotels due to the actions of one man.

Kelowna RCMP say the man is accused of assaulting a security guard at the Sandman Hotel on Harvey Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police say that prior to the alleged assault, the man had been observed by staff acting in an irrational manner before pulling the building’s fire alarm and stealing a fire extinguisher.

The suspect had fled to the neighbouring Ramada Hotel before police arrived. He’s accused of smashing windows at the Ramada, pulling the fire alarm and deploying the fire extinguisher he stole from the Sandman hotel.

“Kelowna RCMP safely took the suspect into police custody, with the assistance of Police Service Dog Ice and an off duty RCMP officer, of Northern BC, staying at the hotel,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A search of the suspect incidental to his arrest yielded suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.”

Police say the 33-year-old Kelowna suspect is of no fixed address and remains in police custody.