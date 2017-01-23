Crime
January 23, 2017

Regina man arrested after attempted robbery

By Web Producer  Global News

Regina police have arrested a man after he allegedly demanded money from a home in the General Hospital area on Friday afternoon.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
Police were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Street for a break-and-enter in progress. The information police received was that a male suspect was kicking at the door of the house demanding money.

When police arrived, the man had already left the house. When he was located a shiort time later by officers, police said swung his arms and ran away.

After a short foot chase, the man was arrested.

Evan Lyle Kakakaway, 38, is facing robbery charges and will make his next court appearance on March 2.

