January 23, 2017 3:00 pm

Student, 17, stabbed, west-end Toronto high school in hold and secure

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing at an Etobicoke high school Monday afternoon.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
An Etobicoke high school is in hold and secure after a 17-year-old male student was stabbed inside the school.

Toronto Paramedics said crews were called to Thistletown Collegiate Institute at 1:15 p.m. The student, who had a single stab wound, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said one person was in custody and that officers were searching the school “to ensure safety” of students and staff.

