Student, 17, stabbed, west-end Toronto high school in hold and secure

An Etobicoke high school is in hold and secure after a 17-year-old male student was stabbed inside the school.

Toronto Paramedics said crews were called to Thistletown Collegiate Institute at 1:15 p.m. The student, who had a single stab wound, was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

In an update posted on Twitter, police said one person was in custody and that officers were searching the school “to ensure safety” of students and staff.

Stabbing: Islington Ave/ Fordwich Dr.. stabbing in a school. Units are arriving OS. Will provide updates. #140296 .^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2017

Update: 1 person is now in custody. The schl remains in lockdown, as officers continue search to ensure safety of student and staff.^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2017

UPDATE: Lockdown at Thistletown CI downgraded to Hold & Secure as police continue their investigation. Police have one person in custody. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) January 23, 2017