January 23, 2017 2:19 pm

Man arrested 6 months after traffic argument triggered shot in Alberta parking lot

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta RCMP file

A number of firearms-related charges have been laid after a shot was fired in a central Alberta parking lot over a traffic argument.

The shooting happened early one morning last July outside a Red Deer convenience store, where a truck driver tried to confront the driver of a car.

RCMP allege a man at the wheel of the car pointed a handgun at the first vehicle and shot at it as it was leaving the area, but no one was hurt.

The car driver then left, but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police said a suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon and remains in custody, pending a Thursday court appearance in Red Deer.

Mathew Joseph Duda, a 29-year-old Red Deer resident, faces a total of 11 charges.

