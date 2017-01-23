Cawston house fire confirmed as fatal

Story highlights The Coroners Service says it's still trying to identify the victim.

The BC Corners Service confirms that one person died as a result of a house fire in Cawston over the weekend.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at a home on Spoonemore Road — off Newton Road, next to Highway 3.

At the time, fire officials said that a middle-aged man lived at the residence but couldn’t confirm if he was still inside when the fire occurred.

The home was fully engulfed when fire fighters arrived. They had to retreat the from property when a wall collapsed, breaking a natural gas line.

“I think we know who it is but there’s still work to be done,” coroner Barb McLintock.