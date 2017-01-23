One man injured in Saturday morning collision in Regina

Regina police were called to the area of Albert Street and 20th Avenue early Saturday morning when a caller said a vehicle had struck a tree and the driver appeared to be unconscious.

Police said when officers arrived, they noticed that the vehicle had hit some large bushes between trees. The male driver was pulled from the vehicle by EMS. He was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police then found another man who was identified as the passenger. He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place and was later released with no charge.

Regina police are continuing to investigate this incident and charges are pending.