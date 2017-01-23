Abbotsford collision claims the life of one man

One man is dead following a collision between two trucks in Abbotsford Monday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Campbell and Marion Roads after a report two trucks, both with a lone male occupant, collided.

The driver of a black Ford F-350 was seriously injured and before being taken away via air ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a black 2000 GMC Sierra was not seriously injured and is cooperating with police.

The Abbotsford Police Department and collision reconstructionists are investigating the crash.

Traffic will be diverted in the area for the next several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police.