Winnipeg enjoys record breaking warm winter weekend

WINNIPEG– A dreary weekend full of fog and drizzle was also a record breaker for Winnipeg.

Showers moved through Winnipeg Friday evening. The rainfall amount was minimal but the 2.9 millimeters registered makes it the second rainiest day in January on record and also makes the month one of the rainiest Januarys on record.

It's not much, but 2.9 mm of rain at YWG airport Friday (Jan 20) makes it 2nd rainiest January day AND month on record in Winnipeg (fm 1873) pic.twitter.com/lYd7Y46wfL — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) January 21, 2017

Seeing temperatures above the freezing mark this early in the year is a rarity in Winnipeg.

From January 20 to 22, Winnipeg spent 67 straight hours above the freezing mark. It’s the longest streak on record.

Temperatures over the course of the month usually range from -11 C to -21 C.

#Winnipeg finished last night with 67 consecutive hours at or above freezing, the longest on record since 1873. #mbwx pic.twitter.com/g0UxRu1aaq — Julien C (@jjcwpg) January 23, 2017

Temperatures through rest of the month will cool off slowly but if the forecast trend hold up, Winnipeg should end the month with a daily mean temperatures 2 C to 3 C above normal.