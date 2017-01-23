Pincourt school on lockdown following reports of a firearm on campus

Chene Bleu High School in Pincourt is on lockdown Monday after Quebec provincial police received a phone call stating there may be a firearm on campus.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the tip came in just before noon.

Officers said a group of teenagers were near the school and it appeared that one of them may have been in possession of a firearm.

Police said protocol calls for a lockdown of the school in order to search for the suspected individual.

The school was not reachable by phone for comment.

More to come.