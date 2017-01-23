Canada
January 23, 2017 1:16 pm
Updated: January 23, 2017 1:17 pm

Pincourt school on lockdown following reports of a firearm on campus

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

A Sûreté du Québec police logo photographed on a cruiser, in Montreal, Quebec on May 7, 2014.

Denis Beaumont / The Canadian Press
A A

Chene Bleu High School in Pincourt is on lockdown Monday after Quebec provincial police received a phone call stating there may be a firearm on campus.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the tip came in just before noon.

Officers said a group of teenagers were near the school and it appeared that one of them may have been in possession of a firearm.

Police said protocol calls for a lockdown of the school in order to search for the suspected individual.

The school was not reachable by phone for comment.

More to come.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chene Bleu High Schoo
Chene Bleu lockdown
Firearm
Lockdown
pincourt
Pincourt school lockdown
School
school lockdown
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News