WINNIPEG – Police have charged a man with second degree murder in connection with a downtown homicide.

Clarence Ignace, 25, died in hospital after police were called to investigate a stabbing in the 400 block of Kennedy on Dec. 20th.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Tyron Custer Harper and on Jan. 20th, the 23-year-old was arrested and charged.