RCMP arrest man after shooting near Lac Du Bonnet

RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a home in the RM of Whitemouth.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Police said during their investigation a Winnipeg man was arrested in connection with two outstanding warrants from Winnipeg.