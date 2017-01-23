RCMP
January 23, 2017 12:02 pm

RCMP arrest man after shooting near Lac Du Bonnet

Lauren Portrait By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

RCMP have arrested a 19 year-old after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a home in the RM of Whitemouth.

RCMP have arrested a 19-year-old after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a home in the RM of Whitemouth.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP responded to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Police said during their investigation a Winnipeg man was arrested in connection with two outstanding warrants from Winnipeg.

 

