Red Deer RCMP investigate weekend stabbing

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries on Sunday.

At around 11:55 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood. Police said a 34-year-old man was stabbed several times in the torso during an altercation with two males and a female.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police do not believe it was a random attack and are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.