January 23, 2017 11:12 am

Pittsburgh man’s ear bitten off during argument over Donald Trump

By Joe Mandak The Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump pauses as he waits to be introduced on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for his inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

PITTSBURGH – Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old victim was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city’s East Liberty neighbourhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says she isn’t able to say whether the victim supported Trump or opposed him.

The victim’s ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.

Police say they know who bit the man’s ear and are searching for him. They wouldn’t give his name.

