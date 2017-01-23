Hyatt Place Hotel opens in Edmonton’s the Quarters district

The official opening of the Hyatt Place hotel Monday marks the first new major hotel in downtown Edmonton in nearly four decades.

Mayor Don Iveson will be among those in attendance for the opening of the hotel Monday afternoon.

The Hyatt is located on Jasper Avenue and 96 Street. It was designed by Edmonton architect Gene Dub at a cost of $60 million. The 13-storey hotel has 230 rooms and 11,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The hotel’s opening marks a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the Quarters – a four block stretch of 96 Street from Jasper Avenue to 103A Avenue.

READ MORE: Edmonton report indicates downtown growth creating desperate need for new hotels

The street has had $27 million of work done on it, plus more than $12 million for an upgraded sewer pipe to make way for new high-density development.

A 2015 Downtown Business Association report indicated growth in the downtown has created a desperate need for more hotels in the area. The report stated there’s room for 15 to 20 downtown hotels.

In May, Councillor Scott McKeen said a developer is looking into plans for another hotel and condominium tower on The Quarters.

READ MORE: Luxury hotel chain coming to downtown Edmonton

A four-star JW Mariott Edmonton is scheduled to open in late 2018 in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, near Rogers Place. It will house 356 rooms and suites, a spa and more than 25,000-square feet of meeting and conference space.

The Hyatt Place becomes the first new hotel to open in the city’s core since 1978.