January 23, 2017 9:11 am

Police to provide update on marijuana dispensary robberies in Toronto

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to update the public on a series of violent marijuana dispensary robberies in the city.

The Green Leaf marijuana dispensary near Woodbine and Danforth was recently targeted earlier this month.

Police said three masked men entered the establishment and pistol-whipped one of the employees. The suspects managed to flee with an undisclosed quantity of marijuana and cash.

Superintendent Bryce Evans will address the media at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.

