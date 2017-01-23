Donald Trump to meet with labour executives on first full day in office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump planned to hold meetings on Monday with business and labor leaders to discuss manufacturing and other matters as he starts his first full week in office.

The Republican, who took office on Friday after eight years of a Democratic White House, was scheduled to meet with business leaders at 9 a.m. ET, followed by an afternoon meeting with labor leaders and U.S. workers, according to his schedule.

Story continues below Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2017

The White House, which announced the meetings in a daily schedule released late on Sunday, did not name specific company executives or union leaders.

According to Bloomberg News, the meeting will include Dow Chemical Co. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Liveris, whom Trump tapped last month to lead a private-sector advisory group on manufacturing. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report, which cited an administration official.

Trump said on Twitter early on Monday that he planned to discuss U.S. manufacturing with the executives but gave no other details.

“Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security,” Trump said in a tweet. “Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.”

Before taking office, Trump hosted a number of U.S. CEOs in meetings in New York, including those from defense, technology and other sectors. He also met with leaders of several unions, including the AFL-CIO.

