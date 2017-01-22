Saskatoon Blades extend streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Swift Current Broncos

Josh Paterson had two goals and an assist to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday for their fifth straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Jesse Shynkaruk also struck twice for the Blades (20-22-6) while Braylon Shmyr tacked on three helpers. Chase Wouters and Evan Fiala rounded out the attack.

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and two assists for Swift Current (25-16-8) with Tyler Steenbergen and Dom Schmiemann adding the others.

Brock Hamm made 28 saves for the win in net as Taz Burman kicked out 20-of-25 shots in defeat.

Saskatoon was 3 for 5 on the power play and the Broncos were scoreless on five chances.