January 22, 2017 7:18 pm
Updated: January 23, 2017 8:09 am

Saskatoon Blades extend streak to 5 with 6-3 win over Swift Current Broncos

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Swift Current Broncos 6-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight win. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

Josh Paterson had two goals and an assist to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 6-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday for their fifth straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Jesse Shynkaruk also struck twice for the Blades (20-22-6) while Braylon Shmyr tacked on three helpers. Chase Wouters and Evan Fiala rounded out the attack.

Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and two assists for Swift Current (25-16-8) with Tyler Steenbergen and Dom Schmiemann adding the others.

Brock Hamm made 28 saves for the win in net as Taz Burman kicked out 20-of-25 shots in defeat.

Saskatoon was 3 for 5 on the power play and the Broncos were scoreless on five chances.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Blades Hockey
Hockey
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre
Swift Current Broncos
WHL

