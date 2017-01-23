Pedestrian struck in Parc Extension

A 61-year-old man was struck by a car at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The collision took place at the corner of Outremont Avenue and Jean-Talon Street.

The 50-year-old driver was heading east on Jean-Talon Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the pedestrian suffered injuries to the lower body and head. He is in stable condition.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.