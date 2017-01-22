Child killed in crash at Shawnigan Lake

A nine-year-old child has been pronounced dead following a car accident near Shawnigan Lake Sunday morning.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the accident happened at 8 a.m. when a vehicle travelling northbound on Shawnigan Lake Road near Sooke Lake Road lost control and hit a hydro pole.

The child passenger was seriously injured in the crash and later died from their injuries. The driver, a 49-year-old, sustained only minor injuries.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the accident, but continue to investigate.