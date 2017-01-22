Crime
January 22, 2017 9:16 pm

Child killed in crash at Shawnigan Lake

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Darrell Patton | Global News
A A

A nine-year-old child has been pronounced dead following a car accident near Shawnigan Lake Sunday morning.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the accident happened at 8 a.m. when a vehicle travelling northbound on Shawnigan Lake Road near Sooke Lake Road lost control and hit a hydro pole.

The child passenger was seriously injured in the crash  and later died from their injuries. The driver, a 49-year-old, sustained only minor injuries.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the accident, but continue to investigate.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Accident
Child dead in car accident
Shawnigan Lake
Shawnigan Lake RCMP
Vancouver Island

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News