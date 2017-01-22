Man charged after fleeing from police in Moose Jaw
A man has been arrested following an overnight police pursuit in Moose Jaw.
On Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. CT, police had attempted to pull over a truck that was driving erratically on Fairford Street West.
According to Moose Jaw police, the driver of the truck fled from police and then ran a red light at Main Street.
Police say he then continued east on Fairford Street at high speeds.
Police eventually stopped pursuing the vehicle due to safety reasons. However, a short time later, police say they tracked him down in a vacant lot off Caribou Street East.
The driver was arrested and is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
He was also issued at 72 hour license suspension for consuming alcohol. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.Follow @ChristaDao
