Man charged after fleeing from police in Moose Jaw

A man has been arrested following an overnight police pursuit in Moose Jaw.

On Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. CT, police had attempted to pull over a truck that was driving erratically on Fairford Street West.

According to Moose Jaw police, the driver of the truck fled from police and then ran a red light at Main Street.

Police say he then continued east on Fairford Street at high speeds.

Police eventually stopped pursuing the vehicle due to safety reasons. However, a short time later, police say they tracked him down in a vacant lot off Caribou Street East.

The driver was arrested and is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also issued at 72 hour license suspension for consuming alcohol. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.