Calgary man charged with murder after body found in Fort McMurray hotel in 2013

A 27-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a man found dead in a Fort McMurray hotel room nearly three years ago.

On Sunday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said their “persistence” resulted in the arrest of Robert Kenneth Laing in Calgary Friday. They said the arrest was made possible with the help of the Calgary police’s tactical unit.

The Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment’s serious crimes unit and the RCMP’s Edmonton-based major crimes unit have been investigating the death of 28-year-old Leslie Paul Laboucane since 2013.

Police said on March 24, 2013, officers were called to a Fort McMurray hotel after the man’s body was discovered by staff in one of the rooms.

The RCMP declined to say how they believe Laboucane was killed but said an autopsy compelted days after his body was found determined Laboucane was the victim of a homicide.

Laing is scheduled to appear in Wood Buffalo Provincial Court via closed circuit television Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.