Saint John police rescue 4 people from burning house

The Saint John fire department is crediting police officers with saving a family of four from a burning home in east Saint John overnight.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the blaze at 67 River Rd. was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday with smoke and fire coming from the house.

Police were first on scene and were able to help a man and woman along with a three-year-old and a six-month-old get out safely. A dog and cat were unable to be rescued.

“They just got out with the clothes on their back in their bare feet,” neighbour Carol Craig said. “I went in and got slippers and a pair of shoes for each one of them, and a sweater for each one of them, and they were sitting in a police car”.

Fire crews were close behind to battle the blaze and also praised police for their efforts.

“I must say (they) did a fantastic job in alerting the occupants and that it was due to their efforts that they were able to get a family of four out of that house,” Saint John Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian Wilson said.

Police said the only thing on officers’ minds was the hope of getting into the residence.

“We’re not trained as the firefighters are but every second counts when you see heavy smoke,” Saint John Police Sg. Dean Secord said. “So you try and do what you can to get the people out of the building.”

The officers who rescued the family were off duty at the time this story was being written.

Secord said police officers aren’t quick to acknowledge what are generally described as heroic efforts.

“They’ll say it’s just part of their job but we look at it also as thankful that we were able to get there and get the people out before it ended wrong,” he said.

Meantime, the fire was one of four area structure fires responded to in 24 hours. No serious injuries were reported.