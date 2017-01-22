Cawston home destroyed by fire

It was an 11 hour fight for Keremeos fire crews, who were called into action early Saturday morning to put out a house fire.

Fire officials say a middle-aged man was living there, but couldn’t confirm if he was inside at the time or if he suffered any injuries.

Neighbours report seeing the coroner at the scene, but fire officials would not confirm that.

RCMP have yet to return our calls.

The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived just before 4 a.m.

During the fire fight a wall to the home collapsed, breaking a natural gas line as it fell.

Firefighters had to leave the property for their own safety until FortisBC crews arrived to assess the situation.

No firefighters were injured in the blaze.