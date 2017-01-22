Global BC recipes
January 22, 2017 3:13 pm
Updated: January 22, 2017 3:22 pm

Recipe: Making Nando’s PERi PERi sauce

By Staff Global News
In honour of National Hot Sauce Day, Nando’s Canada President Ron Cecillon shows us how to make PERi PERi sauce, their take on traditional piri piri sauce

Ingredients

1/2 white onion, chopped
1/2 lemon, mashed whole with skin
1/2 cup vegetable oil
6 African Bird’s Eye chilis, whole
4 green chili peppers, whole
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Method

– Add ingredients into a mortar bowl
– Gently grind ingredients with pestle
– Increase grind intensity until smooth liquid

More Global BC recipes are available here

