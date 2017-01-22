RCMP renew plea for help finding truck involved in pedestrian death in northwest Alberta

The RCMP renewed a plea for help from the public Sunday as they try to locate a truck they believe was involved in a northwest Alberta crash last month that left a pedestrian dead.

According to police, a 28-year-old man and a female -whose age was not disclosed – were walking west on Highway 43 at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 when the man was hit by a large truck. They said the man was struck about eight kilometres west of Valleyview, Alta. He was declared dead on scene.

Police said the truck sustained damage to its front passenger side and they continue to try to track down the driver, whom they consider to be a person of interest in connection with the death. They said it is possible the driver was unaware they were involved in a collision initially and potentially only noticed the damage later on when they stopped.

On Sunday, Mounties renewed their plea for company owners and managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact police if they believe one of their vehicles was involved in the collision.

Police released photos of the type of truck they believe may have been involved: an extended tandem axel semi-truck with a closed-in box. They said pieces of the truck found on scene were analyzed and determined to have been belonging to a 2004 Volvo semi-truck, type VHD or VNL.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valleyview RCMP detachment at 780-524-3345 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Valleyview is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.