1 dead in pileup crash on foggy day in northern Alberta

The RCMP said a 39-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta. man was killed in one of two multi-vehicle crashes north of Boyle, Alta. on what was a very foggy Saturday.

Mounties said the man died after his pickup truck along with a van and another pickup truck collided with a semi-truck at Highway 63 and Highway 55. The two people in the van were taken to hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the semi-truck and the other pickup truck were not hurt.

Police said they believe the semi-truck was crossing Highway 55 when it was struck.

According to police, thick fog was present in the area at the time but an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

RCMP said a second pileup occurred nearby and that they believe it happened as a result of a vehicle slowing down because of the first pileup. Police said the second crash involved three semi-trucks and a van and saw only one person suffer minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate what caused the second crash.