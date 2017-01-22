Dog’s warning helps 2 men escape East Vancouver house fire unharmed

Two men escaped an overnight house fire in East Vancouver thanks to some help from man’s best friend.

“The dog is what woke them up,” Battalion Chief Jim Booth of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said. “It heard the noise and like all good pets do, they made sure their owners got out.”

The fire started just before 3 a.m. in a pile of construction materials left in the garage of a home on Euclid Avenue near Aberdeen Street. The home, which was being renovated, suffered damage to the back deck and garage.

The dog started barking when the blaze broke out, alerting the two people who were sleeping upstairs. Everyone managed to escape safely.

Booth said firefighters aren’t sure what caused the fire, but confirmed the house did have working smoke detectors installed.