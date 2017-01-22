Matthews has 11 points at home opener to lead Rush to 16-8 win over Knighthawks

Mark Matthews had four goals and 11 points and Ben McIntosh had three goals and three assists as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the visiting Rochester Knighthawks 16-8 on Saturday for their first win of the National Lacrosse League season.

Robert Church also scored three times and added two assists, Ryan Keenan had a goal and four helpers, Curtis Knight scored once and set up three more while Jeff Cornwall, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Dilks and Matthew Dinsdale added the others for the Rush (1-2). Saskatchewan went 6 for 8 on the power play while also holding Rochester to just two goals in the first half.

Dan Lomas led the Knighthawks (1-2) with a hat trick. Joe Resetarits and Josh Currier both had a goal and three helpers while Graeme Hossack, Dylan Evans and Quinn Powless added single goals to round out the attack.

Aaron Bold made 40 saves for the win. Matt Vinc stopped 37 shots for Rochester, which went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.