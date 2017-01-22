2 drivers don’t stop for police in Dartmouth within 1 hour Saturday

One man is facing charges after he didn’t stop for police on Saturday in Dartmouth, Halifax Regional Police said.

A similar incident happened less than an hour prior.

At about 7:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over an SUV, described as a stolen Jeep Patriot, on Albro Lake Road. The car didn’t stop, continuing westward.

Police ended the pursuit of the car, then “quickly located” it on Leaman Drive “as the lone male occupant was fleeing,” read the press release.

The force’s K-9 Unit was deployed but left empty-handed.

Second incident

At about 8:44 p.m., police tried to stop another car, described as a red Chevrolet Cobalt, on Albro Lake Road.

The car headed east, then travelled onto Catherine Street before stopping on Farrell Road.

Three suspects got away on foot while the driver was arrested there.

The original reason for stopping the car was for a motor vehicle infraction, according to police.

The driver, a 21-year-old from North Preston, was charged with evading police, unsafe storage of ammunition, and obstructing police.

Both incidents involved marked patrol cars with emergency equipment on, police said.