RCMP look for suspect after Okotoks pet store is vandalized

The RCMP continues to investigate after the Animal House pet store in Okotoks was vandalized earlier this week.

Officers said the front windows of the store had been spray painted. It’s one of many such cases of mischief that has happened in recent months at the store, according to RCMP.

The pet store’s owner, Ty Marshall says he believes accusations of animal mistreatment that have been levelled against his store is what led to the vandalism.

In a statement, he said he will be closing his business following the recent allegations and vandalism.

“Regardless of your views on a certain situation, damaging someone’s property is not right,” Jenna Lambiris, a customer, said. “Okotoks is a great place and it’s disappointing to see it come to that extent. He’s (owner) been under a lot of fire and regardless of your beliefs, damaging someone’s property is never the answer.”

Employees of the store say they also think the vandalism is related to animal rights activists recently calling for a boycott of the business, alleging it “sells puppies from questionable sources.”

“Some people have come in, they have threatened to beat us all up and steal the puppies. It’s heartbreaking. It’s devastating and you’re not expecting half of the things that happened,” Jess Lee, Animal House manager, said.

No animal abuse charges have been formally filed against the owner and the SPCA says it doesn’t release names of businesses it investigates.

“We do on occasion receive complaints about pet stores… every complaint that we do receive, we take it seriously and we dispatch an officer,” Roland Lines, from the SPCA, said.

A Facebook group dedicated to “Boycotting Animal House” has denied any involvement in the recent vandalism.

A post on the group’s Facebook page states “though we feel just as frustrated and angry over this store as you do – this is not the way we conduct ourselves and actually sets back our movement by making us look like crazy vigilantes.”

Marshall said he will wait to close his shop until staff find new jobs and the animals find their forever homes.

If anyone has any information related to the vandalism, they’re asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.