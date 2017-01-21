Customer assaulted by armed suspect during robbery at Saskatoon business

Saskatoon police say a customer at a business was assaulted by an armed robbery suspect on Friday and say the suspect is still at large.

Officers were called to the 400-block of 33rd Street West shortly after 8:30 p.m. CT.

Police officials said a masked man had entered the business with a metal bar-type weapon. He broke into the till and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Upon leaving, he attempted to rob a customer but was unsuccessful. Police said he assaulted the customer before fleeing on foot.

The customer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as being around six feet tall with a slender build and is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a brown work-style jacket.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.