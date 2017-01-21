Skating trails closed at the Forks due to warm weather

WINNIPEG — Both the river skating trails and on-land rinks at The Forks been closed due to warm weather conditions, and rain falling on Winnipeg.

The ice was closed first thing Saturday morning, because water was pooling on the river, and on-land rinks were melting.

Manager of Marketing and Communications at The Forks, Chelsea Thomson said as soon as weather cooperates, the ice will re-open.

“It’s not a matter of ice thickness, so as soon the temperatures drop, we could re-open,” said Thomson.

No official date is being set for when the ice will open again.

Temperatures could dip below the freezing mark as soon as Monday. Saturday’s high in Winnipeg is 2 C, and Sunday’s high is 2 C.