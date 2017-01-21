Winnipeg defence lawyer reviewing cases involving dead police officer Trent Milan

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg defence lawyer is doing an extensive review into all his files, and raising concerns about former Winnipeg police officer Trent Milan’s involvement in street crime over the years.

Milan was charged in September 2016 with 36 criminal offences, he died shortly after in a head-on collision in October .

Since the charges were released, defence lawyer David Wolfe Walker has been looking into his files, and reviewing cases Milan was involved with.

“Having Milan go to a judge with potentially false information, then using that false information to then go into a home is really scary business,” Walker said.

Milan was involved with the street crime drug unit with Winnipeg police, and Walker said a lot of drug charges over the past few years could be corrupted.

“How many of the last slew of drug charges over the last how many years have now been tainted?”

Walker said his main concern is that Milan was being investigated for criminal charges, and still appearing in front of a judge as the person asking for warrants.

“That’s really ugly in my opinion, that he was suspected of being a criminal, at the same time, going as far as getting warrants to enter peoples homes, it’s just not right.”

Walker said he will be looking into all his files in depth.

“Unfortunately there will be no way to ensure that everything Constable Milan put forward was accurate. Now that he’s passed away you’ll never be able to challenge the evidence he put in front of judges to get search warrants, that’s a huge concern,” Walker said.