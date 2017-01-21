National Parks Twitter shut down after Inauguration Day tweet

As Donald Trump took office, Americans (as well as the rest of the world) found themselves dealing with a new online @POTUS.

One Twitter account has already dropped itself in hot water during the first hours of Trump’s presidency after retweeting a picture of the crowds at Trump’s inauguration.

The U.S. National Parks Service Twitter account is part of the department that takes care of the National Mall, which is where the inauguration took place.

During Friday’s events, @NatlParksService retweeted New York Times Journalist Binyamin Appelbaum, who put a set of pictures comparing the crowds Trump drew against Obama’s crowd in 2009, which was estimated to be around 1.8 million people.

Appelbaum took a screengrab of the site, before it was taken down.

Looks like the Trump administration hasn't taken control of the @NatlParkService Twitter feed just yet. pic.twitter.com/dCKGHoW0cU — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 20, 2017

The Washington Post reported that the official account also retweeted another journalist’s comment on the new White House website, which has changed since Trump took office.

Since then, aside from an apology for the “mistaken” tweets, the account has been silenced.

“All bureaus and the department have been directed by incoming administration to shut down Twitter platforms immediately until further notice,” an email sent to National Park Service employees said, according to the Washington Post.

It’s not the only online change Americans have seen in the first 24 hours of the new presidency.

Trump, who is infamous for Twitter wars and rants, has taken over the official president of the United States Twitter account (@POTUS).

Barack Obama’s old account is now archived as @POTUS44, since he was the 44th president.

Trump’s first tweet linked back to his Inauguration Day speech.

The official White House page has also changed in the wake of the inauguration to reflect the new administration.

Climate change received fairly high billing on the Obama edition website, but is not listed among the top issues for the Trump White House and the old page has been deleted.

Archived content on Obama’s website also shows many mentions of the term “LGBT” and discussions of LGBT rights issues, and Trump’s website currently has none.

Trump’s administration instead will be focusing on: America First Energy Plan, America First Foreign Policy, Bringing Back Jobs and Growth, Making Our Military Strong Again, Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community, and Trade Deals Working for All Americans.

*with files from Leslie Young