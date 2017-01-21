Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A single-vehicle crash at Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West has left one man dead, Toronto police say.

According to police, a van was travelling southbound on Brown’s Line when it failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a cement retaining wall.

COLLISION:

Brown's Line + Lake Shore Bl

-Male victim has been pronounced

-Collision will be re-constructed

-Roads closed overnight

Police were called at approximately 12:40 a.m. and the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are investigating possible causes for the fatal collision.