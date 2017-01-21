Traffic
January 21, 2017 12:21 pm

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

Toronto, ON: Global News Headshots (Katherine Holland) By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto Police car.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A single-vehicle crash at Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West has left one man dead, Toronto police say.

According to police, a van was travelling southbound on Brown’s Line when it failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a cement retaining wall.

Police were called at approximately 12:40 a.m. and the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are investigating possible causes for the fatal collision.

