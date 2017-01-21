Car crashes into Halifax store on Spring Garden

A taxi driver and a pedestrian were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the taxi crashed into a Halifax store on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they were called to the Spring Garden Road scene at about 7:30 p.m.

Lolë, the clothing store that was hit, noted in a Facebook post that no employees were hurt in the crash and that the store would be closed on Saturday.

The man, 43, was driving southbound on Dresden Row when he hit the 37-year-old pedestrian as she walked eastbound on a marked crosswalk at the Spring Garden Road intersection, according to police.

The driver then turned westward onto the road and accelerated into the business; he suffered minor injuries.

He was given a ticket for failing to stop at a red light and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

In a comment, which included a winking emoji character, on the same Facebook post, the store wrote: “Well, we’re having a sale. But we don’t offer drive-thru.”