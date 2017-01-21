Canada
January 21, 2017 10:42 am
Updated: January 21, 2017 10:43 am

Car crashes into Halifax store on Spring Garden

Steve Silva By Video Journalist  Global News

A taxi crashed into Lolë Halifax on Spring Garden Road on Jan. 21, 2017, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Courtesy: Lolë Halifax
A A

A taxi driver and a pedestrian were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the taxi crashed into a Halifax store on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police said in a press release that they were called to the Spring Garden Road scene at about 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below
Global News

Lolë, the clothing store that was hit, noted in a Facebook post that no employees were hurt in the crash and that the store would be closed on Saturday.

The man, 43, was driving southbound on Dresden Row when he hit the 37-year-old pedestrian as she walked eastbound on a marked crosswalk at the Spring Garden Road intersection, according to police.

The driver then turned westward onto the road and accelerated into the business; he suffered minor injuries.

He was given a ticket for failing to stop at a red light and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

In a comment, which included a winking emoji character, on the same Facebook post, the store wrote: “Well, we’re having a sale. But we don’t offer drive-thru.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car crashes into store
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Traffic
Lole
Spring Garden Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News