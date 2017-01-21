Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Lasalle

A 22-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed following an argument with another man late Friday night.

Police said it happened at around 11:45 p.m. near Lise Street and Newman Boulevard in Montreal’s Lasalle borough.

The two men were reportedly arguing when the victim was stabbed with a sharp object, according to Montreal police spokesman Daniel Lacoursière.

The victim took refuge in a nearby fast-food restaurant while the suspect fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to the lower body,” Lacoursière said. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

While the two men knew each other, the motive of the attack is not yet known.

The victim is known to police.